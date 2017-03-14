Bond set for 20-year-old charged in fatal stabbing and beating of former professor

Despite a judge’s previous denial, bond has been set for the 20-year-old Bradenton man charged with the fatal stabbing and beating of former college professor Hollant Maxford Adrien.
Barry Joshua Baer admitted to the slaying, telling detectives that the victim, who went by Max Adrien, had made unwanted sexual advances toward him, authorities said.
He is charged with second-degree murder. He has been held without bond since he was charged Jan. 13 with Adrien’s death.
Assistant State Attorney Franklin Roberts argued on Thursday that Baer was entitled to a bond. Circuit Judge Hunter set bond at $250,000 but also ordered that should Baer post bond, he would be placed in the supervised release program with several conditions.
If Baer posts bond, he would be placed under house arrest at his mother’s home with an around-the-clock curfew. He only could leave the home for court appearances and preapproved medical appointments, the judge ordered. He would also be prohibited from contact with any witnesses in the case and from possessing firearms.
On Jan. 11, Adrien’s body was found face-down in the road when Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East near an industrial park in Bradenton.
Adrian’s body was identified after several hours by detectives, but his identity was not released for two days because it took time to locate his next of kin since he had no family in the area. Meanwhile, Baer was arrested the night of Jan. 11 after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Adrien’s Toyota Scion that ended with a crash in Lakewood Ranch.
Baer made a confession to detectives, but Carroll granted another request by the defense last month and issued a protective order forbidding the release of any information regarding the “the substance of a confession” by Baer.
He is next scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a case management hearing.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
