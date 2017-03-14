Suspects found an alternative entrance to a store

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in a case where two suspects who entered a New Port Richey store through the roof.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to On Point Fashion Inc., located at 3409 U.S. 19, at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday in response to a business alarm.
Deputies discovered a hole in the roof of the buisiness, which is believed to be how the suspects got inside. The two suspects entered the shop around 12:40 a.m. and left approximately 18 mintues later, according to the sheriff’s office.
On 3/14 these suspects broke into On Point Fashion Inc. located at 4309 US Highway 19. They gained access through the roof. pic.twitter.com/TYpsIiRRwl— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) March 14, 2017
Both suspects wore jeans and hooded sweatshirts covering their faces, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments