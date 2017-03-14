Crime

March 14, 2017 4:26 PM

Suspects found an alternative entrance to a store

By Sara Nealeigh

New Port Richey

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in a case where two suspects who entered a New Port Richey store through the roof.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to On Point Fashion Inc., located at 3409 U.S. 19, at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday in response to a business alarm.

Deputies discovered a hole in the roof of the buisiness, which is believed to be how the suspects got inside. The two suspects entered the shop around 12:40 a.m. and left approximately 18 mintues later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both suspects wore jeans and hooded sweatshirts covering their faces, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

