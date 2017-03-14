Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect is being treated for schizophrenia, his lawyers say

Fort Lauderdale airport mass shooting suspect Esteban Santiago is being treated for two severe mental health conditions that can cause people to lose touch with reality, but he remains legally competent to stand trial, court records show.
Two teams of doctors at different jails have diagnosed Santiago with two psychotic illnesses: schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, according to his defense attorneys. Both conditions, when not treated correctly, can result in hallucinations and delusions, mania, depression and other symptoms.
For the full story, click here
Comments