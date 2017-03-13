Troopers say he drove without a license and crashed into cars. He’s 14.

A Manatee County driver was responsible for the damage of three cars in a two hit-and-runs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver is 14.
FHP said that a 14-year-old Manatee County boy found an unlocked beige Chevrolet Impala with his friends on his way home from school. The child said his friends refused to get in the car with him, so he drove off.
What he didn’t confess to, according to FHP, is hitting three cars before fleeing on foot. Around 5 p.m. Friday, troopers said the boy drove the stolen Impala southbound in the northbound lanes of 15th Street East, hopped over the median and struck a car that was northbound on 301 Boulevard East. Then the child continued southbound and hit head-on a second car that was stopped in the eastbound left turn lane on 51st Avenue East, which hit the car behind it. He then ran out of the car and was found in the Winn-Dixie parking lot on State Road 70 and Ninth Street East, according to FHP.
The arresting officer read the child his Miranda rights, to which he said he wasn’t the driver. After the officer placed him under arrest for two counts of driving without a license, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, one count of reckless driving and one count of grand theft, the boy told the officer that he stole the car and that he had been driving after all.
The boy was transported to the Manatee County Jail Juvenile Center and has an appearance in traffic court in April. His parents had been notified of his arrest, according to FHP.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments