Woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged husband found

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they have found the 37-year-old woman believed to be kidnapped by her estranged husband.
A citizen notified law enforcement of a car that matched the description of the black Saturn Outlook that a witness at a Walgreens on Saturday had said 37-year-old Alisa Summers was forced into by her estranged husband Trevor Summers, according to Hillsborough Sheriff David Gee.
On Friday, according to Sheriff Gee in a press conference Monday afternoon, Trevor Summers spoke with his 14-year-old daughter, who lives with Alisa Summers, and asked her to leave a window of her house open.
“He had led the 14-year-old to believe that he had just wanted to come over and speak to the mother,” Sheriff Gee said.
He told the 14-year-old to gather the children and drive them to his house in Riverview so that the parents could talk and work on the relationship, Sheriff Gee said.
Later that night, a witness called law enforcement at the Walgreens about what they saw.
According to Sheriff Gee, the car left the spot where the citizen had seen it and had been driven about a mile to a carpool of the Inn at Little Harbor in Ruskin, according to Bay News 9. Trevor Summers was found with a self-inflicted knife wound to the neck, resisted and was transported to the hospital.
“She has a wound to her wrist that may have been inflicted by him,” Sheriff Gee said, adding that both wounds are non-life threatening.
Trevor Summers faces charges of kidnapping, grand theft and violation of a domestic violence injunction.
Sheriff David Gee said there could be other charges based on what she tells detectives.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
