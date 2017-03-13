A street fight at Miami street fest

Watch as festival goers take swings at each other during Sunday's Little Havana street party.
Daymi Fernández via Facebook

Vandals toss tar on Florida home

A Dania Beach homeowner had a rude awakening when dawn broke. His home had been tarred, and now Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of the vandals in the hopes that someone can identify them.

Men rob convenience store with scoped rifle

Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.

Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police

A bat-wielding man was arrested after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina, California, Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2017. Police said the 28-year-old man repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with the baseball bat before being tackled by an officer.

Man tries to fight off armed robbers

The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department is looking for a pair of crooks who ambushed a man outside of a bank in the city on Feb. 5, 2017. The victim tried to fight off the robbers but fled. The crooks stole the man's the 2002 Ford Explorer and then dumped the car a few days later.

Shooting caught on video

Surveillance video of a shooting in Miami Gardens last Thursday. The victim was shot and killed and had his chain stolen. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Thieves pose as police during home invasion

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery where the subjects posed as police officers, in Northwest Miami-Dade. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

