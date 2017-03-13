A street fight at Miami street fest

A Dania Beach homeowner had a rude awakening when dawn broke. His home had been tarred, and now Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of the vandals in the hopes that someone can identify them.
Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.
A bat-wielding man was arrested after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina, California, Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2017. Police said the 28-year-old man repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with the baseball bat before being tackled by an officer.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify five people who were involved in felony criminal mischief on Feb. 5 (Super Bowl Sunday) in the 5200 block of Riverview Boulevard. One of the suspects was wearing a jersey for Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.
The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department is looking for a pair of crooks who ambushed a man outside of a bank in the city on Feb. 5, 2017. The victim tried to fight off the robbers but fled. The crooks stole the man's the 2002 Ford Explorer and then dumped the car a few days later.
The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery where the subjects posed as police officers, in Northwest Miami-Dade. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.