Five men arrested for offering money to undercover cops in exchange for sex

Five men were arrested in a Sarasota Police Department undercover prostitution solicitation sting last week.
The men, ages ranging from 20 to 73, were arrested Thursday and charged with solicitation of prostitution in the 4200 block of North Tamiami Trail. Three of the cars were seized under a city code that allows for impounding if the cars are used for prostitution or drug-related crimes.
During a two-hour period, according to court documents, the men offered undercover police officers between $20 and $40 for oral sex.Three of the men are from Manatee County, one is from Sarasota and another is from Sebring.
