Crime

March 13, 2017 10:18 AM

Five men arrested for offering money to undercover cops in exchange for sex

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Sarasota

Five men were arrested in a Sarasota Police Department undercover prostitution solicitation sting last week.

The men, ages ranging from 20 to 73, were arrested Thursday and charged with solicitation of prostitution in the 4200 block of North Tamiami Trail. Three of the cars were seized under a city code that allows for impounding if the cars are used for prostitution or drug-related crimes.

During a two-hour period, according to court documents, the men offered undercover police officers between $20 and $40 for oral sex.Three of the men are from Manatee County, one is from Sarasota and another is from Sebring.

Manatee, Sarasota law enforcement officials say Selah Freedom has positively changed how they handle human trafficking victims

Law enforcment officials in Manatee and Sarasota counties say the non-profit Selah Freedom has changed how they handle human trafficking victims they encounter as prostitutes for the better.

Video by Kate Irby kirby@bradenton.com

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos