Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on March 12, 2017

Andrew S. Galehouse, battery, no bond
Jorge Alberto Romero, theft, $1,500 bond
William Charles Arthur, knowingly operating motor vehicle w/ license suspended, $120 bond
Dave Justin Heasley, battery, no bond
Ivan Rodrigo Varela, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, $1,500 bond
Nathan Mason, resistance/obstruction of officer w/o violence, $500 bond
Alyssa Pender, battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, no bond
Ziron Devon Belvin, burglary w/ assault/battery, battery, three grams or less of synthetic cannabinoid or bath salts/possession of marijuana, $20,500 bond
Nathan Alan Michael Hisel, criminal mischief w/ property damage, $500 bond
Lacey S. Stalnaker, possession of controlled substance w/o prescription, $2,000 bond