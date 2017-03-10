Sarasota duo charged with selling heroin substitute, cocaine

Two Sarasota men are facing felony drug charges after officials say they sold a heroin substitute and cocaine to undercover detectives, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives met with 19-year-old Christopher Austin in early February to buy cocaine in the 1900 block of Fruitville Road in Sarasota. Officials met with Austin again later that month to purchase cocaine and heroin; but what they were sold was something else.
According to the sheriff’s office, Austin sold detectives cocaine and levallorphan, an opioid moderator.
In a third interaction, Michael Cheaves, 21, joined Austin and together they sold detectives 1.3 grams of cocaine. Both men were taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Austin is charged with three counts of sale of rock cocaine and sale of levallorphan. He is being held on $24,000 bond.
Cheaves is charged with sale of rock cocaine and was released Friday morning on $7,500 bond.
Comments