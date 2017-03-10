Gunman robs convenience store

A KC Key Food Store was robbed of an unknown amount of money late Thursday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
A man between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds walked into the store, located at 716 Albee Road W., around 11:35 p.m. Holding up a black revolver, he demanded an unlisted amount of money, the sheriff’s office report said. The man was wearing a gray hoodie with white writing, gray or brown pants and had a black mask over his face.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office front desk in reference to case No. 17-19404 by calling 941-861-5800 or contacting Detective Pacher by emailing apacher@scgov.net.
