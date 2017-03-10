Man charged with killing someone with a car

A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday on charges that include murder resulting from operating a motor vehicle and assault.
Stephen Kelly, of Sarasota, is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond on charges of murder resulting from operating a motor vehicle, burglary with assault, violating a domestic violence injunction and probation violation.
Details of the charges were not immediately available.
Kelly was most recently arrested on charges of attempted murder after his ex-girlfriend and another man woke up to find Kelly allegedly standing over them, having broken into the residence, and he stabbed and hit them, according to the sheriff’s office. Those charges were later dropped.
This story will be updated.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments