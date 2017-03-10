Parrish home burglarized when suspects take sliding door off tracks

The home of a 45-year-old woman was burglarized by unknown suspects Thursday evening, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the suspects took the rear sliding door off of its tracks to get into the home on 125th Drive East in the River Plantation community in Parrish. They took an unlisted amount of “items of value,” the sheriff’s office report said, then took off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
