Sarasota man faces child porn charges

A Sarasota man is facing dozens of charges after Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office officials reported finding images or videos in his apartment.
Detectives investigating Internet Crimes Against Children found a specific internet protocol, or IP, address was allegedly used to download 15 files that were identified as containing child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The IP address was traced to an apartment on Bee Ridge Road and detectives discovered 34-year-old Igor Soshnik lived at the address, according to the sheriff’s office.
A search of Soshnik’s home - an apartment at 3101 Bee Ridge Road - on Thursday allegedly revealed 40 images or video that officials determined to be child pornography during a forensic scan, according to the sheriff’s office. Two laptops, two cell phones, CDs and DVDs were taken from the home.
Soshnik now faces 40 counts of felony possession: sexual performance by a child, but other charges may be pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
