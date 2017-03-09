Crime

March 9, 2017 1:43 PM

He didn’t want to harm the child. He just wanted to give him candy, police say.

By Hannah Morse

Bradenton

An older man who was reported to police after he offered a child candy Tuesday afternoon wanted to do exactly that and nothing else, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

After detectives found and interviewed the unidentified 82-year-old man, he told detectives he had no criminal intent and was just offering the 10-year-old child a piece of candy in the 2100 block of 11th Street West.

But the child’s grandfather, having overheard the man, tried to confront the 82-year-old but he drove off.

“The subject was understanding of the context of the investigation and the public’s perception in today’s society,” the Bradenton Police press release said.

