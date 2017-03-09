Man arrested for posing as security officer had more equipment than detective squad, cops say

A 28-year-old man arrested for impersonating a security guard Tuesday said Pinellas County is safe, but his attorney claims he is “mentally ill.”
Hai “Harry” Hoang had more equipment than the entire St. Petersburg Police Department’s detective squad, a detective said according to the department’s spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
After being tipped off two months ago, according to Bay News 9, detectives found a slew of real and fake police gear in the mobile home he shares with his parents, including uniforms, guns, tactical gear, vests, an emergency light and radios.
“It’s extremely dangerous because here you have someone who’s not licensed, who’s dressing up looking very official, wearing badges, carrying weapons and he’s out there in the public,” Fernandez told reporters.
#stpetepd arrest Harry Hoang for impersonating a security guard. He has no license. Home filled with police equipment, uniforms, weapons etc pic.twitter.com/babbeQiNhg— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 8, 2017
Hoang gave Fox 13 a short interview, assuring that caused no harm.
“All I can tell you, and I want everyone to know, is that Pinellas County is safe. People are safe,” Hoang told Fox 13.
But his attorney Roger Futerman said his client is mentally ill and has been found incompetent to stand trial in the past, according to Fox 13.
According to court documents, Hoang has a number of arrests including one for impersonating a police officer in 2007.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments