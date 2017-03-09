A teen is stabbed when a fight breaks out in a Hialeah Wendy’s parking lot

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed Wednesday afternoon outside a Hialeah Wendy’s when a fight between a large group of teens and young adults broke out, according to police.
The melee happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant, 46 E. 49th St.
Officers, responding to a report of a fight, found Eduardo Rivero — who does not live in the city — with a stab wound to the back. Carl Zogby, a Hialeah police spokesman, said the crowd scattered when officers arrived, but some witnesses remained.
The teen was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution, Zogby said.
“Luckily the man who got stabbed is going to be OK,” he said.
Police were still looking for the person who stabbed the teen and the knife used, Zogby said.
A 17-year-old later admitted to the stabbing, according to CBS 4 Miami.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments