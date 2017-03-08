Crime

March 8, 2017 2:46 PM

Construction worker killed after a dispute. An ax may have been involved

By David J. Neal

A Deerfield Beach office building undergoing work was the site of an argument that ended with one construction worker dead Wednesday morning , according to Broward Sheriff’s Office.

WSVN-Channel 7's report says witnesses described the killing confrontation at 700 West Hillsboro Blvd. as being between one man with an ax and two with a crowbar. Nothing is definitive yet, however, other than one man dead on the scene and another man taken to a hospital with injuries.

“It’s unclear what prompted this attack on a co-worker,” BSO spokeswomen Gina Carter said. “It’s unclear if these two men even knew each other.”

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

