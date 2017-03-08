Construction worker killed after a dispute. An ax may have been involved

A Deerfield Beach office building undergoing work was the site of an argument that ended with one construction worker dead Wednesday morning , according to Broward Sheriff’s Office.
WSVN-Channel 7's report says witnesses described the killing confrontation at 700 West Hillsboro Blvd. as being between one man with an ax and two with a crowbar. Nothing is definitive yet, however, other than one man dead on the scene and another man taken to a hospital with injuries.
“It’s unclear what prompted this attack on a co-worker,” BSO spokeswomen Gina Carter said. “It’s unclear if these two men even knew each other.”
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
