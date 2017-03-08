Man beats woman for refusing birthday sex, police say

A Rockland Key man remained locked up Tuesday after police said he physically threw a woman out of his home for refusing to have sex on his birthday.
Jason Taylor, 38, was drunk when he became angry at the woman he had invited over to his home on Shore Drive to celebrate his birthday and stay the night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, 50, said they were in bed and she told Taylor to wait until morning for sex. He cursed her out and told her to leave, she told deputies.
She said she began to leave when Taylor grabbed her by her hair “and started throwing me around. Jason pushed me out the front door and I landed on my front side of my body. Then he kicked me a couple of times.”
Taylor told police his friend refused to leave but he was able to get her out after they “tussled.”
Deputies, however, didn’t believe him and said the evidence, such as blood under Taylor’s fingernail and white dust from the rocks outside his home staining the front of the woman’s legs, corroborated her story.
Tuesday, Taylor was in the Stock Island Detention Center on $5,000 bond. He has a prior felony battery arrest from August 2016 and a misdemeanor battery arrests from both 2015 and 2013.
