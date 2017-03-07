Crime

March 7, 2017 4:30 PM

Two have already fallen for ‘grandparents scam.’ Sheriff doesn’t want you to be next

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Manatee

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members to beware of what’s being called the “grandparents scam,” saying two local people have already fallen for it.

The scam involves a caller saying the victim’s grandchild has been arrested and needs money to bail them out of jail, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The scammer goes on to explain how to pay money in gift cards to get the alleged grandchild out of jail, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office reports two people recently lost thousands of dollars to the scam. A third person realized the call was a scam before it was too late, and was able to get a refund for the gift cards they purchased.

Anyone seeking more information on this, or any other scam, can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

