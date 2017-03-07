They met over the internet but when she kicked him out, he attacked her, cops say

1:08 Video shows victim fighting back during attempted robbery at gas station Pause

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Broward home

1:16 Manatee students launch Soldiers to Civilians veterans project

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

2:16 Fans of the Game: Jed Lippincott and Jeff Moses

3:04 Casey Anthony on how daughter Caylee died: I don't know

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended