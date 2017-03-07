They met over the internet but when she kicked him out, he attacked her, cops say

A woman was sent to a local hospital as a trauma alert after a man she allegedly met on the internet stabbed her during an argument, according to Palmetto police.
Anthony R. Ellin, 24, of Bradenton, was arrested Monday morning and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling.
A woman and Ellin were “talking over social media” and she invited Ellin to come to the home where she was staying Monday on Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Ellin took her up on the invitation. After some conversation, the woman realized he was “not the person she thought he was,” and told him to leave, according to the affidavit.
Ellin allegedly threw a chair through the front window while she was inside, but that was just the beginning of the fight.
The woman looked out the window and saw Ellin driving away, and text him saying not to come back, according to the affidavit.
Ellin replied that he was already there. He then allegedly came to the front door, where he was told to leave by the woman and punched her, according to the affidavit.
Ellin allegedly continued to fight with the woman, eventually pulling out a knife and striking her in the neck and arm, according to the affidavit.
The woman was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
Two men chased Ellin down and held him until officials arrived and arrested Ellin around 9:43 a.m. He is currently being held in Manatee County Jail.
