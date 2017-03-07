Phone threat disrupts Jewish day school in Florida

A Davie Jewish school was evacuated for two hours Tuesday after a phone threat against the school, the latest in a nationwide series of anonymous telephoned threats to Jewish schools and community centers this year.
#DaviePolice are on scene of a bomb threat at the #JCC. #PIO will address the media at SW 58 street and Pine Island Road. #BreakingNews— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 7, 2017
The David Posnack Jewish Day School, 5810 Pine Island Rd., was also evacuated for a bogus bomb threat on Feb 27, part of a fifth wave of such threats across the country in two months. The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI announced a civil-rights investigation into the threats, but declined to discuss whether they were coordinated.
Davie police, who characterized Tuesday’s call as a bomb threat, gave the all-clear around noon.
The adjoining Jewish Community Center was put on lockdown but not evacuated,
The JCC Association of North America sent out a written statement confirming several JCCs around the country were threatened with “either emailed or phoned-in bomb threats overnight and this morning.” No other JCC in South Florida was affected on Tuesday.
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported community centers were threatened in Milwaukee, Maryland, Oregon, New York, Alabama, Toronto and Ontario. Seven Anti-Defamation Leagues offices also received threats, according to JTA.
On Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio of Florida sent a letter to the administration asking for “swift action” to deter the anonymous phone threats. It was co-signed by every senator and sent to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey.
“We are concerned that the number of incidents is accelerating and failure to address and deter these threats will place innocent people at risk and threaten the financial viability of JCCs, many of which are institutions in their communities. Your Departments can provide crucial assistance by helping JCCs, Jewish Day Schools and Synagogues improve their physical security, deterring threats from being made, and investigating and prosecuting those making these threats or who may seek to act on these threats on the future,” the senators wrote.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments