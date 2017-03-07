After shootout with phantom intruder, man faces attempted murder charges

One month after a man shot at deputies thinking he was preventing a home invasion, a 34-year-old Bradenton man faces two charges of attempted murder.
At about 1 a.m. Feb. 6., deputies were called out to the home of Mark Davis in the 3600 block of 29th Street East in response to a home invasion, but no evidence was found, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Three hours later, another call for shots fired was made in the same location. Deputies surrounded the house and muzzle flashes came from a window, striking the area near two deputies. Law enforcement returned fire and announced their presence, but gunfire kept coming, according to the affidavit.
After a standoff, Davis emerged from the house carrying a firearm and a stick, the affidavit said. As he was being taken into custody his pit bull began charging and a deputy shot the dog, killing it.
Davis told detectives he thought he was shooting at someone who he thought was trying to break into his house and didn’t know he was shooting at deputies.
He was initially charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. The new charges were added Monday.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
