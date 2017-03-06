Crime

March 6, 2017 4:59 PM

Tar-ry, tar-ry night for an unfortunate homeowner

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A Dania homeowner rose one morning last fall to hot tar on the driveway, front door and front walk/porch.

Broward Sheriff’s Office released the surveillance video Monday in hopes of catching the industrious duo, who somehow managed to obtain buckets of the hot liquid blackness at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.

The camera view from above the front door shows one malefactor, in a light-colored hoodie and dark shoes, shuffling up and tossing a heavy bucket of tar at whatever is just below the camera. A different angle shows Hoodie Guy appearing to telling his fellow miscreant where to spread his tar. Vandal No. 2 wore a a shirt over his head and shorts.

No feathers were involved in the vandalism.

The homeowner estimated the pair did $3,000 worth of damage. Coincidentally, that’s the same maximum reward for tips to Broward Crime Stoppers, reachable at 954-493-8477 or through the website. People with information also can call BSO Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-518-0138.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

