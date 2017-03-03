Meth, marijuana, a gun and more found in what police believe was a woman’s lunch box

A woman is facing several drug-related charges after police found drugs and paraphernalia in a lunch box.
The Bradenton Police Department received an anonymous call Thursday reporting that a woman named Trinity was attempting to sell a stolen firearm at a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot on Cortez Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after 3 a.m. and confronted Jeanette Trinity Wood and a man. Wood, 35, told police she had no knowledge of a stolen gun. But during a search, police found a .22-caliber round in her pocket, according to the affidavit.
A nearby bicycle also was searched after Wood said it was not hers. A .22-caliber black handgun was found wrapped in clothes inside a lunch box, along with rounds that matched the one found in Wood’s pocket, according to the affidavit.
A note reading “Trinity call me” was also found on the lunch box.
Inside the lunch box, officials also found bags of suspected marijuana stems, seeds and residue, suspected synthetic marijuana, a prescription bottle of pseudoephedrin, suspected pipes and several other drug paraphernalia items, according to the PCA.
A purple backpack, which Wood claimed as hers, was searched as well. Several drug paraphernalia items that matched the items found in the lunch box, were discovered according to the affidavit. It was later determined the items were used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Another bag contained a case for sunglasses that held two bags of suspected methamphetamine, straws and counterfeit money inside, according to the affidavit.
A bag that contained Valentine’s Day-themed candy was also found on the bike.
“You have to have candy,” Wood reportedly told officers.
It was later discovered that a key possessed by Wood unlocked the bicycle’s lock, according to the affidavit.
A total of 116.8 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 milligrams of methadone, 16.6 grams of marijuana and .1 grams of meth was recovered from the various bags, according to the affidavit.
Wood is currently being held in the Manatee County Jail on several charges including possession a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and manufacturing meth.
Comments