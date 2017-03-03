Convicted heroin, fentanyl dealer gets 5-year federal sentence added to 35-year term

A convicted heroin and fentanyl dealer in Bradenton was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison on top of the 35 years in state prison he recently received.
Deandrick Bacon, 39, was sentenced by a federal district court judge last week to five years in federal prison for a violation of his probation for a cocaine conviction.
But Bacon’s five-year sentence was ordered to be served consecutive to the 35-year term he received in a Manatee County courtroom in January. He will serve his state sentence first and then will be transferred to a federal prison to serve another five years.
Bacon, along with his girlfriend, Rashanda Spates, and the home they shared in the 3100 block of 35th Avenue West in Bradenton came under investigation last June during a joint operation by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The couple and the home had been identified as a source for the distribution of heroin and fentanyl being trafficked in Manatee County — the epicenter of Florida’s drug overdose epidemic.
Bacon’s June arrest for the charges of trafficking heroin, selling heroin within a 1,000 feet of a place of worship and selling fentanyl within a 1,000 feet of a place of worship prompted a probation violation. Additional charges were filed against him locally as the investigation continued.
Following a two-day trial in December, a Manatee County jury found him guilty of trafficking in heroin, possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a church and sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church.
Bacon was sentenced to a total of 35 years prison by Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll on Jan. 26. His sentence includes a mandatory minimum of 25 years for the trafficking in heroin conviction.
His girlfriend pleaded no contest to the charges of sale of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and sentenced to three and half years in prison.
