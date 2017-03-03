Bar manager charged after alleged 2016 sexual battery

He denied ever meeting the 49-year-old woman last summer, but DNA proved otherwise.
Matthew Gormley, 32, was arrested Thursday for sexual battery and false imprisonment after a 49-year-old woman said he made unwanted advances toward her, then penetrated her without consent in a bathroom stall, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 2:45 a.m. on May 22, 2016, Gormley, the manager of Cracker Jacks Pub, asked her to leave and closed the front door. According to the victim, he had started touching and hugging her, but she refused, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The woman then went to use the bathroom, and while seated on the toilet, Gormley walked into the stall and tried to force his penis into her mouth. She told him to stop and tried to stand up, but he grabbed her by the back of the neck and raped her, according to the affidavit. The woman said she felt “really trapped” and remembered that Gormley took off his shirt and hung it over the stall’s door.
Crime scene technicians would find a man’s shirt hanging over the stall in the women’s bathroom as she described.
Gormley provided a statement to detectives, saying he didn’t have contact with the victim. He gave a reason as to why his shirt was at the bar, but his answer was redacted from the affidavit. After he let law enforcement obtain a DNA sample, it matched the results of the sexual assault kit, according to the report.
He is being held at the Sarasota County jail on a $250,000 bond.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
