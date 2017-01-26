Bradenton heroin, fentanyl dealer gets 35-year prison term

1:09 Days after face-eating attack, accused teen begs for forgiveness in interview with Dr. Phil Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

0:55 Planning begins for major downtown streetscaping project

0:44 Manatee's Joshua Booker feels like a 'ghost' entering state wrestling tourney

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Miami neighborhood reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments