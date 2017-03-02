Associate of Manatee-based gang acquitted of murder plot

A judge on Thursday acquitted a reputed associate of the street gang Team No Sleep — a criminal organization said to be responsible for a rash of violent crimes and drug trafficking in Manatee County — of conspiracy to commit murder.
John Ethridge II, 25, was acquitted in a Manatee County courtroom for his alleged role in a plot to murder some of the gang’s rivals after Circuit Judge Susan Maulucci found there was insufficient evidence for the case to proceed to the jury.
The investigation into Team No Sleep, or TNS, which began in January 2015, uncovered a murder plot in which detectives believe Ethridge, Keith Brooks and Reginald White were planning to kill two of their Sarasota rivals and any of their associates present during a party at Club Throb in Sarasota.
Recorded phone conversations that included discussions about a party at Club Throb, where their rivals would be, plans to sneak guns into the club and a reference to the 2011 mass shooting at Club Elite in Palmetto that killed two people and injured 22 others were not enough to prove the conspiracy, Maulucci ruled.
Several other members of Team No Sleep have criminal cases:
▪ Keith Brooks, 27, was arrested in January after being wanted for months on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to traffic heroin, conspiracy to sell heroin and violation of probation.
▪ Larren Wade Jr., 40, is charged with armed trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation. He is scheduled to stand trial during the two-week trial period beginning June 12 for these charges.
In September, he was acquitted of possession of heroin and possession of crack cocaine.
▪ Reginald White, 24, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to sell heroin. He is scheduled to stand trial during the two-week trial period beginning April 24.
▪ Tarvin Martin, 24, is charged with carrying concealed firearm, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, oxycodone and alprazolam and possession of marijuana. He is scheduled to stand trial during the two-week trial period beginning March 13.
▪ Paul Thomas III, 30, is charged with sale of heroin and sale of crack cocaine. He is scheduled to stand trial during the two-week trial period beginning June 12.
In September, Thomas pleaded no contest to six counts of possession of heroin, seven counts possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving with suspended license and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
▪ Brenton Coleman Jr., 25, pleaded no contest to armed trafficking in heroin, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia in September. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
▪ Herbert Brooks, 21, is charged with armed trafficking in heroin. He is scheduled to stand trial during the two-week trial period beginning July 10.
▪ Markeith Laws, 21, is charged with two counts of sale of heroin. He is scheduled to stand trial for those charges during the two-week trial period beginning July 31.
▪ Dominick Day, 24, pleaded no contest in September to trafficking in heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended driver’s license. He was sentenced to five years prison.
In March 2016, Day also pleaded no contest to grand theft auto, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or eluding an officer, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to two years prison.
▪ Dontay Henderson, 24, pleaded no contest in October 2015 to six counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of heroin with intent to sell. He was sentenced to three years prison.
▪ Dorian Gilmer, 21, is charged with sale of heroin, four counts of sale of cocaine and three counts of driving with a suspended license. He’s scheduled to stand trial during the two-week trial period beginning April 24.
In May 2016, he pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license and was sentenced to credit for time served.
▪ Joseph Brice, 23, was sentenced to 18 months prison in February 2016 after he pleaded no contest to two counts of sale of cocaine.
▪ Larry Woodard, 22, was initially charged with trafficking in heroin but pleaded no contest to possession of heroin with intent to sell and was sentenced to three years probation.
▪ Robert Cadet, 24, pleaded no contest to two counts of sale of heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and was sentenced to five years prison.
Jessica De Leon
