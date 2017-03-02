Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

On a tour of the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center Jan.31, 2017, reporters from the Miami Herald heard a detainee wailing and raging from behind closed doors, inside of his cell. The teen is 17-year-old Keishan Ross, an intellectually-impaired youth who is locked in a legal limbo with few options on where he can go. Nearly three weeks following the tour, Keishan is still being held at the detention center.