Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify five people who were involved in felony criminal mischief on Feb. 5 (Super Bowl Sunday) in the 5200 block of Riverview Boulevard. One of the suspects was wearing a jersey for Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.
The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department is looking for a pair of crooks who ambushed a man outside of a bank in the city on Feb. 5, 2017. The victim tried to fight off the robbers but fled. The crooks stole the man's the 2002 Ford Explorer and then dumped the car a few days later.
On a tour of the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center Jan.31, 2017, reporters from the Miami Herald heard a detainee wailing and raging from behind closed doors, inside of his cell. The teen is 17-year-old Keishan Ross, an intellectually-impaired youth who is locked in a legal limbo with few options on where he can go. Nearly three weeks following the tour, Keishan is still being held at the detention center.
Newly released video shows a reputed gang member charged in the fatal shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in Chicago being beaten by another man in custody in a holding area in the Cook County courthouse.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he hit a woman with a tire iron and tried steal her purse while she was parked at a gas pump at the Radiant gas station at 5761 Bee Ridge Road on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Police are asking the publics' help in identifying a group of crooks who stormed a North Miami urgent care armed with pistols on Feb. 10, 2017. The three suspects beat and shot at employees in the clinic. One of the suspects Zion K. Smith has been arrested by police. Two others are still at large.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton, Ohio is facing eight lawsuits alleging misconduct against inmates at the jail. The Board of Commissioners have also asked the Department of Justice to investigate potential civil rights violations and allegations of improper use of force against inmates. Sheriff Phil Plummer is defending his office and employees.