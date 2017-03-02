After a wave of bomb threats, Homeland Security offers help to Jewish centers

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it will heighten assistance to Jewish Community Centers, which have faced a series of bomb threats in Florida and other states.
“In light of the nature of the threats to Jewish Community Centers, I have directed DHS to heighten our outreach and support to enhance public safety,” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Wednesday night in a statement. “The right to worship and commune within and across faiths is fundamental to the American experience and our way of life. DHS will continue to support communities across the country to preserve these fundamental freedoms.”
The Anti-Defamation League, a national organization that combats anti-Semitism, has tallied about 90 bomb threats to Jewish institutions since the beginning of 2017. On Monday, the ADL said 20 threats occurred in a dozen states — the fifth time this year that multiple Jewish institutions have received bomb scares on a single day.
David Posnack Jewish Day School in Davie was among the institutions that evacuated Monday. Previously, bomb threats occurred at Jewish institutions in Miami, Kendall and twice in Miami Beach.
Although the threats were hoaxes, it has heightened fears at Jewish institutions — including community centers that are open to all regardless of their faith — nationwide. The rash of bomb threats were reportedly made through the help of technology that distorts the callers’ voices and phone numbers. The U.S. Justice Department and FBI are investigating.
On Wednesday, DHS’ national protection and programs directorate spoke with the executive directors of the Jewish Community Center Association of North America, who represents more than 150 community-based Jewish federations around the United States.
Kelly said the federal government can assist Jewish institutions with vulnerability assessments and assistance to connect organizations with active shooter preparedness and bombing prevention training and guidance.
Kelly said that over the past 18 months, Homeland Security has held active shooter preparedness workshops with JCCs in a few cities including Miami-Dade and has more sessions planned in Columbus, Wilmington, N.C. and Philadelphia. The department has also hosted contingency planning and response exercises with members of the Jewish community.
The first wave of bomb threats on Jewish institutions occurred Jan. 9.
President Donald Trump first denounced the anti-Semitic attacks on Feb. 21 during a visit to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.
“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” the president said.
Some Jewish leaders have said Trump waited too long to denounce the bomb scares and anti-Semitic attacks. Pressure had been mounting for Trump to speak out particularly following his administration’s decision to release a statement in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day that omitted any reference to Jews.
On Tuesday night in a joint session to Congress, Trump opened his speech by addressing high-profile hate crimes that occurred during his first month in office.
“Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its ugly forms,” Trump said.
