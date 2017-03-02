She had sex with a homeless man behind a drug store. That’s not why she was arrested

1:22 Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police Pause

2:08 Inmate tries to choke deputy in Hillsborough jail

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

2:32 Immigration debate raises concerns among growers and farmworkers

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival

1:31 Bradenton chooses architect, construction firm for new parking garage

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2