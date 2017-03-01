Who put cocaine in an ATM?

A technician who was called out fix a jam in the deposit mechanism of an ATM at Suncoast Credit Union found that a customer left something extra behind: a small bag of cocaine.
Did someone try to deposit the drugs into a bank account? Was it a temporary holding spot that the machine gulped up?
According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report filed Feb. 17, the technician said the cocaine was probably mixed in with the cash from the last customer’s deposit, causing the jam at the 57th Avenue West location.
The reporting deputy took down the information of the person who made the final deposit. No arrest has been made, and the incident remains under investigation, said sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments