Bradenton man knew it was illegal to sell sea turtle parts. He was caught trying anyway

He knew it was illegal, but Calvin Meeks propped up the taxidermic green sea turtle and two green sea turtle shells in a patch of grass to sell anyway.
In fact, he’s tried to sell them twice, he told a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.
But no matter how long he’s had them or how much he needed the cash, the 59-year-old Bradenton man will face a first-degree misdemeanor charge for trying to sell sea turtle parts.
It was a busy morning at the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival on Feb. 19 when FWC officer Timothy Hinds introduced himself to Meeks after a call was made to report his activities, the FWC report said.
“ART — Sea turtle collection: 3,500$,” the handwritten sign read, which also offered name-your-price Civil War posters and an iron gate and trellis combination for $80.
Meeks said he had the shells for more than 30 years, having purchased them in the Bahamas and Mexico. He thought the longevity of his possession outweighed the requirement to have a license. He was wrong.
“If you know it is illegal, then why do you have them offered for sale?” officer Hinds asked Meeks.
He needed the cash, Meeks responded, and then offered to put them away. The officer offered a citation in return.
“Oh no you’re not,” Meeks said, according to the report.
As the officer took the two large green sea shells to his truck to be stored at the Tampa FWC office as evidence, a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy said Meeks tried to stash the green sea turtle body in the bushes.
A first-degree misdemeanor conviction in Florida can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in jail.
Five sea turtle species are protected in Florida through the Marine Turtle Protection Act: Atlantic loggerhead, Atlantic green, Leatherback, Atlantic hawksbill and Atlantic ridley. It’s illegal to take, possess, destroy or harass sea turtles, nests or eggs. A federal permit is necessary to be in possession of sea turtle parts, and in Florida a person must have special authorization by the FWC to perform scientific, conservation or educational activities that involve sea turtles in Florida.
