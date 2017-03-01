Animal sanctuary abuse case to be heard in appellate court

The case of an East Manatee County couple who owned an animal sanctuary and then were convicted of several animal cruelty charges is at the Second District Court of Appeal in Tampa on Wednesday, where a judge will begin to hear oral arguments.
The couple, Alan and Sheree Napier, now 54 and 48, was convicted of animal cruelty and unlawful solicitation of funds in 2015.
During a raid at Napier’s Log Cabin Horse & Animal Sanctuary in Bradenton on Feb. 5, 2014, more than 300 animals were seized, with the remains of 20 animals found on site.
The charges were related to nine dogs, five horses and one cat.
Alan Napier claimed some of the horses that were found in skin-and-bone condition had been adopted out and came back to them, but no record of adoption was ever found. Dogs had worms, dermatitis and a slew of health issues. Minka the cat was healthy when she came to the Napiers, according to court documents, but after the 50 days she was in their care law enforcement found that she was covered in fleas and could hardly stand. After efforts to bring her to a healthy weight, veterinarians had to euthanize her.
According to Bradenton Herald archives, the smell of urine and feces in the State Road 64 property at was overpowering.
Alan Napier was convicted of 15 counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of unlawful solicitation of funds and one count of scheme to defraud more than $50,000. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of probation. Sheree Napier, charged with 14 counts of cruelty to animals, one count of scheme to defraud between $20,000 and $50,000 and one count of unlawful solicitation of funds, but was ultimately sentenced to 270 days in county jail and three years of probation.
Fraud charges included misusing more than $60,000 operating account funds, which included $330 on RedBox movie rentals, according to Herald archives. After the sanctuary lost its nonprofit status, more than $15,000 in donations were illegally collected.
The appeal was filed on April 8, 2015.
In December 2015, an investigation began into Napiers’ daughter and son-in-law Heather and Eric Morin after five emaciated horses were confiscated from their property, but no formal charges were filed.
The result of the appeal could grant a new trial for Alan Napier or release him from prison.
