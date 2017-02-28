Man found guilty of murder during botched drug deal

A Tampa man was found guilty of the 2015 fatal shooting of Daniel Ortiz during a drug deal gone wrong in Sarasota.
Diandrew Clarkson, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder last week. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
“The outcome on this case is a result of hard work, dedication and partnership between the Sarasota Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office,” Sarasota police Detective Anthony DeFrancisco said in an issued statement.
On Sept. 28, 2015, Sarasota Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash near the intersection of 25th Street and Orange Avenue in Sarasota, and found Ortiz with a gunshot wound.
Ortiz, 44, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Detectives would later learn that the victim and Clarkson had gotten into an argument over a narcotics sale, and Clarkson pulled a gun from his waistband and fired one shot into the car. Ortiz managed to drive himself several hundred feet before crashing into a tree near the intersection.
Clarkson was arrested two days after the fatal shooting after the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Taskforce found him in a Tampa home, with the assistance of the Tampa Police Department.
