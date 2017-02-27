He threatened to kill other drivers with a shotgun, then pointed it toward deputies, cops say

A man is accused of pointing a gun at other drivers and deputies, threatening to kill them, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Adam M. Goodman, 35, is now facing three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of possession of marijuana, battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and resisting without violence.
Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a possible road rage incident in the area of Mariner Boulevard and Spring Hill Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials interviewed a victim who said the incident began on Mariner Boulevard where Goodman and several other drivers was sitting in traffic. Goodman allegedly started to scream obscenities at the drivers, pointed a shotgun at them and said he was going to kill them, according to the sheriff’s office.
But in an interview following his arrest, Goodman said he believed the federal government was following him and he needed the gun for protection, according to the sheriff’s office. He denied taking any narcotics.
Goodman, continued to drive west on Spring Hill Drive, allegedly refusing to stop for officers when they came to investigate. At one point, he stopped in a turn lane and deputies attempted a traffic stop.
Goodman then refused to get out of his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies approached the driver’s side window, they allegedly saw the shotgun on Goodman’s lap, pointed out the window, according to the sheriff’s office.
“I’ll kill you and your families,” Goodman allegedly told both deputies before he took off, according to the sheriff’s office.
Stop sticks were deployed in the intersection of Spring Hill Drive and Deltona Boulevard and used to stop Goodman’s vehicle.
One deputy had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by Goodman’s vehicle after Goodman swerved to avoid the stop sticks, according to the sheriff’s office.
Goodman continued on Spring Hill Drive until he reached Port Court — more than three miles from the reported road rage incident — where all four tires deflated.
This time, when deputies attempted a second felony stop, Goodman got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Along with the shotgun, a “small amount” of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Goodman was taken to Bayfront Health Spring Hill for medical clearance before he was taken to jail due to his “erratic and aggressive behavior,” according to the sheriff’s office. His bond is set at $54,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hernando County Court records show Goodman faced similar charges — battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resist or obstruct officer without violence and battery — in 2001.
