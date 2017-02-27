Several men arrested, charged after allegedly exposing themselves to undercover detectives

Some Caspersen Beach goers may have been getting an eyeful, but seeing more than just the beach’s scenery.
An undercover investigated netted several arrests after reports of “lewd behavior” at Caspersen Beach.
Six men, ranging in age from 51 to 80 years old, were arrested, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
After reports of “lewd behavior” at various areas around the Venice beach, undercover Special Investigations Section detectives monitored the beach, picnic, and trail areas.
On Tuesday and Friday, detectives saw “six men engaging in a variety of inappropriate conduct in public,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The men allegedly exposed themselves or or “solicited lewd behavior,” while interacting with an undercover detective, according to the sheriff’s office.
Those arrested were William Campbell, 62, of Venice; Joseph Fecik, 74, of North Port; Steven Gergatz, 71, of Sarasota; Richard Higgins, 52, of Englewood; and Thomas Learmont, 80, of Birch Run, Mich. were all charged with indecent exposure.
Randy Rivette, 51, of Lake George, N.Y., was charged with soliciting a prostitute.
All six men have since been released on bonds of $500 each, according to the sheriff’s office.
Six men arrested for indecent exposure and solicitation crimes during an undercover investigation at Caspersen Beach https://t.co/KK0NE93uF9 pic.twitter.com/ErjJPcJJc7— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) February 27, 2017
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments