Deputy shoots, kills man wielding knives

An Englewood man was fatally shot by a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday evening after refusing to put down two raised knives.
Around 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic incident, Sheriff Bill Prummell said during a press conference Monday. A man was heard on the 911 call making threats toward deputies.
When three deputies responded to the 6200 block of Marcum Street, they heard a sound in the woods near the house, Prummell said.
Jacob Taulbee then emerged with two knives raised, one that was “quite large,” according to Prummell. He was told to stop, but when he didn’t listen, a deputy fired several rounds.
The man fell to the ground and the deputies then tried to rescue Taulbee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
The deputies were placed on administrative leave per policy and Prummell said he contacted State Attorney Steve Russell from the scene.
Taulbee only had a petit theft record from Wisconsin.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
