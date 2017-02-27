Miami Beach residents find swastikas etched on their cars

Miami Beach detectives are investigating after several people came outside Sunday to find that their cars at swastikas etched on them.
“It's disgusting!” said Kim Rosenfeld, whose family’s Range Rover parked near 28th Street and Prairie Avenue had been vandalized. “I think it's a hate crime.”
Police said that there were several officers, detectives and crime scene units investigating in the area not far from Bayshore Municipal Golf Course.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many cars had the offensive symbol.
Doug Eaton said his wife was leaving for the gym when she discovered that there was a swastika drawn on the hood of their Range Rover.
“Obviously, it was to offend our neighbors,” said Eaton, who isn’t Jewish. “They didn't know we weren't Jewish, but a majority of the neighborhood is Jewish and it was designed to offend them. It's a very offensive sign.”
Earlier this month, a swastika was spray-painted on the side of a car parked across from a home in Boca Raton.
The vandalism comes at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise. In the last two months, more than 50 Jewish Community Centers in 26 states and one Canadian province received a total of 68 bomb threats over the phone, according to the JCC Association of North America.
On Sunday, more than 100 Jewish cemetery headstones were damaged at Mount Carmel cemetery in Philadelphia. This damage comes only days after more than 150 headstones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri.
Anyone with information about the Miami Beach vandalism is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
