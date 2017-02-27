Middle school honors women killed by teacher’s ex-husband

One by one, parents and students of Lake Gibson Middle School stopped by the school’s campus to drop off flowers in honor of Assistant Principal Samara Routenberg and her partner and fellow educator Lisa Fuillerat.
Both women were shot and killed in their home Friday morning by Fuillerat’s estranged husband Vincente Fuillerat, authorities say.
Former coworkers say they'll remember Routenberg for her work ethic.
“She came to work early every day,” said Kristan Fowler, who went through training with her to become an assistant principal. “She stayed late every day. She gave more than 100 percent effort. She was never absent.”
The middle school’s marquee still recognized Fuillerat as a “high impact teacher," known for teaching and tutoring hundreds of kids before and after school, breaking down complex mathematical concepts.
“She was a great teacher," said former student Trinity Creel. "She made me love math in many ways. She made us laugh sometimes."
Several parents on Sunday said they had a tough time helping their children cope with the news.
“To find a good teacher is more difficult than people would ever realize. You could tell, you can tell when you meet somebody they’re meant to teach. My concern is how is somebody going to fill those shoes,” said DeAnna Krause, an educator whose daughter was in Fuillerat’s 6th grade math class.
Krause said her daughter learned the news through text messages.
"It was the most heartbreaking moment as a parent," said Krause, "and I know all of the parents of these students are just as worried about their children because not only, we don't want them to face death but we don't want them to face such a gruesome death that had occurred and such a horrible crime and also, to see domestic violence first hand is just so sad. ”
Krause brought flowers and organized a tissue campaign, asking parents to donate soft tissues to the school, with hopes it would help ease students’ pain upon return to school.
Grief counselors will be at the school on Monday.
