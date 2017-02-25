Teen charged with Alex Cherp’s murder being held in juvenile detention center

0:40 Metal detectors are a smooth sail at Pirates' LECOM Park opener Pause

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

0:44 Spring training baseball returns to Bradenton

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

0:50 Manatee County sees recycling increase thanks to new system

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:16 Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Benac throws out the first pitch

4:29 Nancy Hubbard, Dianna Marr's sister, calls 911