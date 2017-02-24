Second suspect in Alex Cherp’s murder arrested

A second suspect in the homicide of Alexander Cherp in Lakewood Ranch was arrested Friday after a weeklong manhunt.
Alan Baily, 17, of Bradenton, was charged with murder and armed robbery, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Baily was arrested in the parking lot of the Home Depot store, located in the 2300 block of Cortez Road. He resisted arrest, according to the sheriff’s office, and was bitten by a police K-9.
Jose Hernandez, 19, of Brandenton, the other suspect in Cherp’s murder, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with murder and armed robbery. The sheriff’s office announced a warrant had been issued for Baily’s arrest after Hernandez was in custody.
Cherp, of Sarasota, was found with upper body gunshot wounds in the early hours of Feb. 5 outside of his silver Mercedes in Greenbrook Park by an on-duty security guard. Cherp later died from his wounds.
