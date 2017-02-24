Jury deliberating fate of woman charged in son’s death

A jury Friday is deliberating the fate of woman charged in the death of her 4-year-old son.
Alexander Marr’s mother, Dianna Marr, failed to protect him, a prosecutor said during closing arguments Friday.
But her defense argued there was no way the she could have known her live-in-boyfriend was going to beat her son to death while she was sound asleep.
A jury is now deciding whether it is reasonable that Marr should have known and done something to prevent Alexander’s death.
“The most basic responsibility of a parent is to protect and care for a child,” Deputy Assistant State Attorney Heather Doyle said. “Alexander Marr did not have to die on his fourth birthday. He deserved a chance to live.”
Marr could have taken the boy to the hospital, called 911, pounded on the wall that connected her duplex to the duplex her sister lived in or she could have just run outside to a neighbor to ask for help, Doyle argued.
“Dianna Marr is not just anyone to Alexander Marr,” Doyle said as she slammed her palm on the podium.“She is his mother.”
But Marr’s defense attorney Daphney Branham argued it wasn’t reasonable to expect that his mother should have known. Marr, she argued, was sound asleep when her live-in-boyfriend got out of bed, heard Alexander crying and went to shut him up.
The defense also argued that Marr should not be judged or convicted because she was not hysterical or emotional after finding her son dead.
“There is no law that says how she needs to react,” Branham said.
On April 12, 2015, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West, where Alexander lived with Marr, 34, and Cardarelle, 27, after Alexander was found unresponsive.
It was Alexander’s fourth birthday.
The boy’s death was later ruled a homicide after an autopsy and the investigation revealed the boy died after being beaten about the head and torso, leaving him with a fractured skull, brain trauma and a lacerated liver.
Marr is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child 18 years old or younger by culpable negligence. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
Cardarelle had also charged been with aggravated manslaughter by culpable negligence, but the jury in his case in October found him guilty of a lesser charge of culpable negligence. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and given credit for time served.
The jury listened to three hours of closing arguments Friday morning.
“I don't believe she would turn a blind eye after seeing her baby being beaten if she heard her baby being beaten,” Branham argued. “She had plans for her baby. It was his birthday.”
During the state’s rebuttal, Assistant State Attorney Garrett Franzen asked the jury to consider how it was possible that she didn’t see the bruises that covered his body when she found the boy dead.
“I'm not going to throw the pictures in your face. You've seen them,” Franzen said.
“Who doesn't see those injuries? How does a mother not see those injuries?”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments