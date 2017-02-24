Red-light camera helps convict Miami man of murder

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief Pause

3:01 Billy Cole on his brother Norris Cole's shooting death

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

2:13 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword