Deputies found his cocaine during a traffic stop, but then he took off his sock.

A man is facing felony drug charges after authorities say deputies found cocaine during a traffic stop and more hidden in his sock.
Jose Delgadillo, 22, was driving a motorcycle Thursday morning near Superior Avenue and Mall Drive in the Gulf Gate area.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were on foot patrol in the area told Delgadillo to stop, but he allegedly “sped past deputies” until the motorcycle stalled at an intersection.
There, Delgadillo allegedly threw a plastic bag with 27 grams of cocaine inside into the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies who caught up to him picked up the drugs in the street and arrested Delgadillo. But officials would soon learn that was not all the drugs he had with him.
While booking him into the Sarasota County jail, deputies found another small bag of cocaine in his sock, according to the sheriff’s office. Delgadillo is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of narcotics equipment and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
He was released Thursday morning on a $9,500 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
