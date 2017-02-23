Alex, 4, died from a blow to his head. He didn’t live long enough to bleed to death from other injuries, examiner says

Four-year-old Alexander Marr died from a blow to his head, a medical examiner testified Thursday morning, because he didn’t live long enough to bleed to death from his other injuries.
Had he not suffered a blow to the head, without medical care — which Alexander never got — the boy would have bled to death because of a laceration to his liver caused by another blow to his little body.
“I don’t think he bled to death, so that leaves me with a lethal brain injury,” said Dr. Robert Pfalzgraf.
Jurors watched as Pfalzgraf mapped out the dozens of bruises and abrasions on a diagram that covered Alexander’s body at the time of his death.
Alexander’s mother, Dianna Marr, who is standing trial for a manslaughter charge in connection to his death, sat emotionless as Pfalzgraf detailed what an autopsy revealed. The jury of four women and three men, including one who is alternate, had a look of shock after observing a photo of Alexander’s skull.
None of Alexander’s injuries showed any indication that they were in any stage of healing, according to Pfalzgraf.
On April 12, 2015, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West where Alexander lived with Marr, 34, and Trevor Cardarelle, 27, after Alexander was found unresponsive.
The boy died on his fourth birthday.
Alexander’s death was later ruled a homicide by Pfalzgraf after an autopsy and the investigation revealed the boy died after being beaten about the head and torso, leaving him with a fractured skull, brain trauma and a lacerated liver.
Marr, who is expected to testify Thursday afternoon, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child 18 years old or younger by culpable negligence. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
Cardarelle had also charged been with aggravated manslaughter by culpable negligence, but the jury in his case in October found him guilty of a lesser charge of culpable negligence. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and given credit for time served.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
