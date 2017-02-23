Crime

February 23, 2017 9:59 AM

Burglary with a side of creepy? This suspect has you covered.

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Hudson

Surveillance footage from a Burger King at 3 a.m. could serve as nightmare fuel.

A masked suspect pried open the drive-thru window of the Hudson fast-food restaurant early Tuesday, giving some wide-smiled glances to the camera.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect who was unsuccessful in breaking into the restaurant’s safe.

The mask is eerily similar to the “Smiling Woman” mask sold at Spirit Halloween.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-706-2488.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos