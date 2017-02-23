Burglary with a side of creepy? This suspect has you covered.

Surveillance footage from a Burger King at 3 a.m. could serve as nightmare fuel.
A masked suspect pried open the drive-thru window of the Hudson fast-food restaurant early Tuesday, giving some wide-smiled glances to the camera.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect who was unsuccessful in breaking into the restaurant’s safe.
The mask is eerily similar to the “Smiling Woman” mask sold at Spirit Halloween.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-706-2488.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
