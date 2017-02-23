3 people shot and killed in warehouse bar

Three people were shot and killed in a Northeast Miami-Dade warehouse, police said Thursday.
Police got a 911 call just before 10 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired at 18450 NE Second Ave, said police spokesman Detective Marjorie Eloi.
“Officers from the Intracoastal district responded and discovered the scene inside the warehouse,” she said.
A neighborhood bar operated in the warehouse and the owner was among those killed, according to witnesses.
Police did not identify the dead on Thursday morning.
Donovan Sinclair, who lives with the brother of the bar's owner, said Thursday morning that owner Norris Cole was shot dead.
Sinclair had been in the place earlier Wednesday night. He described it as less a club than neighborhood bar where friends would stop in for a drink, play games and hang out together.
With several churches in the warehouse area, the bar usually doesn't get going until after night services.
Still, a nephew of Cole's, who didn't want to be identified, said this was the first trouble he's heard of at the bar.
Sinclair said he heard Wednesday night's tragedy started over an old dispute that someone went to get a gun to settle.
A struggle over the gun inside the club sent bullets flying randomly.
“He was my good brother,” Billy Cole said.
Norris operated the bar for two years, he said.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
