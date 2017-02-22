They said the brakes weren’t working, and then cops found heroin in the car

After reports of an erratic driver blocking the road Tuesday evening, two people are facing drug-related charges in Sarasota County.
Deputies were patrolling the area of Leonard Reid Avenue and Myrtle Street after receiving reports of an “erratic driver blocking the road,” when they made a traffic stop on a 2100 block of 32nd Street around 6:45 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, Travis Vizzini, 36, of Sarasota, and his passenger, Ashley Devine, 22, of Venice, got out of the car and told deputies the brakes on the car were not properly working. But when deputies looked in the window, they saw several small plastic bags, syringe caps and a broken crack pipe, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle was searched and a bag with heroin, cocaine, alprazolam pills, two syringes and another crack pipe was found, along with a used syringe in Devine’s purse.
Vizzini is charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam and possession of narcotics equipment.
Devine is charged with possession of narcotics equipment.
Both are being held on a $5,000 bond.
