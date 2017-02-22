Teacher’s drunken tantrum ends with a punch to the face on Valentine’s Day, cops say

A Monroe County third-grade teacher was jailed on Valentine’s Day after police said she punched her husband in the face during a drunken tantrum — leaving a four-inch-long scratch on his face.
Bonnie Sandahl Sellner, 38, of Big Coppitt Key was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, accused of attacking her husband because he called her a “drunk b----” after she told him to sleep on the sofa, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sellner’s husband called but hung up on 911, saying “nevermind,” but deputies responded to the home on Scorpio Lane about 9 p.m. Feb. 14.
The couple, who married in 2015, had argued earlier that day and Bonnie began drinking heavily during dinner, becoming belligerent, according to the arrest report.
“When [the husband] saw his wife in handcuffs, he became very emotional,” deputies wrote. “He asked what he had to do to trade places with her.”
He was also concerned the arrest would affect her job as a literacy teacher at Sigsbee Charter School, 939 Felton Rd., police said.
Deputies asked the husband if he had made any false statements. When he said he hadn’t, they proceeded to arrest Sellner. Sellner said her husband is the one who attacked her but deputies didn’t believe her.
“What if I said I kicked her in the face?” he asked deputies, who told him she had no injuries to match that story.
Sellner was released the next day without having to post a bond. A Long Island, N.Y., native and Clemson University graduate, Sellner moved to Key West four years ago, the Sigsbee Charter website states.
Sellner earns an annual salary of $62,400 at the School District, was hired in August 2012 and is currently on leave, human resources director Ramon Dawkins said Tuesday.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments